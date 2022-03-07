Isle of the Dead: TWD Spinoff Teams Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

It's not like we didn't have a feeling that more spinoffs were on the way once AMC's The Walking Dead wrapped up its run later this year. We already knew about the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead premiering this summer and the Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff eyeing a 2023 debut. But did we see a six-episode series teaming Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan as they explore a post-apocalyptic New York City? Nope, but that's what viewers will be getting when Isle of the Dead premieres in 2023 from showrunner Eli Jorné. "I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," Cohan said. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.

"Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe," said Gimple. "Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all-new, all different TWD epic for the ages." Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, added, "This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead. It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."