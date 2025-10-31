Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Preview Updated; Ep. 3 Trailer Released

We have an updated preview for HBO/HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark" and a promo trailer for Episode 3.

Article Summary Get an updated preview for It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2, "The Thing in the Dark," now streaming on Max.

Watch the newly released Episode 3 trailer and catch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the series.

Episode 1's shocking ending is compared to Game of Thrones' infamous "Red Wedding" for its brutality and shock value.

Showrunners reveal the creative process behind the bold decision to eliminate key characters so early in the season.

Okay, this is where things can get a little confusing. To celebrate Halloween the right way, the second episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry was released on Halloween – but only on HBO Max. HBO viewers will have to wait until Sunday to check out what S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark" has to offer. Out of respect for HBO viewers, we'll avoid any deep dives into spoilers – and this is where it could get confusing. If you haven't seen Episode 2 yet, we have an updated preview for "The Thing in the Dark" to share with you below, along with a look at the show's intense opening credits.

But before we get to that, for those who have watched Episode 2, we have the trailer for Episode 3, S01E03: "Now You See It" (directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Guadalis Del Carmen and Gabe Hobson), as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the season's second episode. Just so there's no confusion, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on:

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 2: "The Thing in the Dark" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 2: "The Thing in the Dark" – Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Austin Guzman, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for the second chapter:

EP, Co-Showrunner on Opening Episode's "Red Wedding" Moment

Yeah, the final moments of the first chapter were brutal. The opening scene introduced Matty (Miles Ekhardt), only for him to be killed (for lack of a better phrase) in a truly horrific way. But that was just the opening salvo. Matty's classmates, Lilly (Clara Stack), Ronnie (Amanda Christine), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie (Matilda Legault), join together to get some answers. Let's just say that it did not go well, leaving only a severely wounded Lilly and Ronnie as the survivors – and a whole lot of viewers left staring at their screens, uttering, "Did they just f***ing kill the 'Losers Club'?"

"We love it," Barbara Muschietti shared during a profile interview with EW, comparing it to a famous/infamous shocking moment from HBO's Game of Thrones. "It's our Red Wedding." Andy Muschietti added, "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

"It was a product of that mini room experience where we decided, 'What if this happened?'" Fuchs revealed, offering some insights into the mini writers' room consisting of Fuchs, Kane, and the Muschiettis. Interestingly enough, the kids lived at the end of the original script for the pilot. "So the network didn't know that was going to happen in the context of the pitch. We had a wall with headshots of child actors who would've played the kids in [episode] 101. Andy theatrically stood up as I was pitching. I got to the part where all of them, other than Lilly and Ronnie, being eaten. Andy pulled the paper down, and there was a whole other group of kids [headshots] under there. I'll never forget seeing their faces and feeling like, 'If we can replicate their reaction in the room with audiences at home, we'll have a really interesting, exciting, satisfying way to end episode 1.'"

Barbara Muschietti admitted that they were expecting some pushback from the network when it came to how far they were pushing things regarding horror and the scare factor. "We went in [thinking] that will be the fight for us, we're gonna have to fight to keep on pushing the horror and push the jump scares. It was the opposite," she added, noting it was a "huge relief" to get the support.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!