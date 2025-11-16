Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Midseason Trailer; Chris Chalk on Dick Halloran

Along with an intense midseason trailer for It: Welcome to Derry, Chris Chalk offers some interesting insights into Dick Halloran.

Don't worry! We won't be dropping heavy spoilers for filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function." That said, we take a look at what's ahead with the release of a midseason trailer that makes it painfully clear that the horror has just gotten started. But before we get to that, we've got some interesting insights to pass along from this week's edition of The Official IT: Welcome to Derry Podcast.

Speaking with Marc Bernardin and Princess Weekes, hosts of the official podcast, Chris Chalk offered some insights into who Dick Halloran is when we first meet him and how that sets him up for some brutal reality checks on multiple levels. "I'm gonna tell you something about Dick. He don't really care that much about other people. At this stage of his evolution, it's very much me, me, me, because imagine if you could read everyone's mind, who you gonna hang out with? Nobody, you know what I mean? He's at a stage where his power is all or nothing. So it feels like he has to get away from everybody," Chalk explained.

The actor continued, "It's cool to have the freedom of what other characters don't have. You know what mean? Like when you meet Dick and he's with Reggie, and he says, like, you really are, you really do do something special. There is like a power that comes, like, you know, standing up tall, he feels very proud of that. But then there's the flip of that, thinking I'm in full control of that machine. And then they go, 'Boy, you just a little black boy to us.' So it was a cool thing to be able to play so confidently that one end of arrogance, almost, so that then when the rug gets pulled from underneath me, I'm like, "Oh, oh, I'm not. Not only am I not powerful in this military world, I'm not even powerful in the other reality that I can partake in, considering the entities that I meet in this show."

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "Neibolt Street" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "Neibolt Street" – Written by Brad Caleb Kane, next weekend's episode is currently lacking an official overview, but we have a look at the episode trailer for next Sunday's episode.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

