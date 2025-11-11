Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04 Image Gallery: Will Anyone Believe Them?

Here's a look at the image gallery for HBO/HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function."

Article Summary Preview new images from It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function"

Our young heroes capture photographic evidence of the sinister force haunting Derry—is that a clown?

Can anyone in power be convinced to act on the terrifying truth now threatening to break free in Derry?

Get episode insights and a behind-the-scenes glimpse as Dick Hallorann gets dangerously close to the horror

If there is such a thing as "good news" in the universe of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry, it came at the end of Sunday night's episode when our young heroes were able to grab some photographic evidence of what's stalking Derry – including an image of what appeared to be… a clown. Uh-oh. But can they find anyone with any power to do something to believe them? Meanwhile, we're going to see if there's a price to be paid for Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) getting a little too close to what's out there as we head into this weekend's episode, S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function." Along with the previously released episode trailer, we've just added the official image gallery (along with some looks behind the scenes at this past weekend's episode).

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" – Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Helen Shang, next weekend's episode is currently lacking an official overview, but we have added the official image gallery to the previously released trailer (with two deep dives into this past weekend's episode also waiting for you below):

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

