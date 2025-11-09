Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04 Trailer: Dick Hallorann Sees The Signs

Here's the trailer for next Sunday's episode of HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function."

Without diving deep into spoilers, tonight's episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry gave us dramatically fewer dead kids than the premiere episode, some photographic evidence, a surprise couple that we definitely want to see more of (no, not the kids), and Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) quickly becoming the key linking device drawing all of the storylines together. With that in mind, we have an early look at what's ahead with the release of the official promo trailer for S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" (with an image gallery, official overview, and more still to come this week). Just to be safe, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer, because we also have a look behind the scenes at tonight's chapter.

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" – Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Helen Shang, next week's episode is currently lacking an official overview (understandable, considering the third episode just aired tonight). That said, we do have an early look at what's to come:

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

