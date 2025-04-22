Posted in: Crunchyroll, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, demon slayer, lisa

J-Pop Icon LiSA's "Another Great Day" Tour Adds 2nd LA Concert Date

Crunchyroll has added a second date to J-Pop Icon LiSA’s “Another Great Day” concert tour in Los Angeles after the first sold out.

Article Summary LiSA adds second LA show to her "Another Great Day" tour after high demand and sold-out tickets.

Tickets for LA show only at Fonda Theatre Box Office, two per person with valid ID required.

LiSA performs themes from hit anime like Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online at the concerts.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train returns in 4K, features LiSA's "homura," before new trilogy launch.

Announced earlier this year, Japanese pop sensation LiSA's "Another Great Day" tour, powered by Crunchyroll, had just sold out its first Los Angeles show, so Crunchyroll has added a second date. LiSA will bring a second performance to Los Angeles' legendary rock venue, The Roxy Theatre on Sunset, and tickets will only be available at the Fonda Theatre Box Office on Sunday, April 20th, from 1-3 pm Pacific Time. Tickets are limited to 2 per person, and attendees must have a valid government-issued photo ID to purchase. Tickets will be delivered via AXS closer to the day of the show. LiSA will be performing many of the key themes and ballads she sang for many major anime series and feature films over the years, including the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series and feature films, the Sword Art Online feature films, Shangi-La Frontier, and many others. She has been the voice behind a huge chunk of many anime series this century.

Crunchyroll also announced today that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will return to theatres, newly debuting in 4K, in the United States and Canada on May 14, 2025, which features LiSA's chart-topping ballad "homura" as the theme song. Fans can revisit the highly critical and box office successful film from 2020 prior to the highly anticipated release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Train, the first film of the epic trilogy concluding the series, coming to theatres on September 12, 2025. More information can be found here.

LiSA "Another Great Day" North America Headline Shows 2025 Powered by Crunchyroll June 18 – Terminal 5, New York

June 19 – Terminal 5, New York

NEW! June 23 – Roxy on Sunset, Los Angeles

June 24 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

June 28 – Pepsi Center, Mexico City

You can check out LiSA's playlist on Spotify.

