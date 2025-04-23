Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Tabletop | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Matthew Lillard, Quest’s End Whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits Launches Season Two Quest's End Whiskey

Quest’s End Whiskey will be releasing new batches for Season Two of their spirits, including an anniversary blend for Critical Role

Article Summary Quest's End Whiskey unveils Season Two, debuting Druid blend this May with unique flavors.

Druid blend craft: bourbon and rye mix, finished in rum and vermouth barrels for rich notes.

Celebrate Critical Role's 10th with Whitestone Courage whiskey by Find Familiar Spirits.

Join the Fam Club for member perks and explore the full range: Druid, Monk, Wizard, and Revenant.

Find Familiar Spirits announced today that they are launching a second season for Quest's End Whiskey, with new spirits on the way. The spirits brand founded by Matthew Lillard and Justin Ware has already released a few tabletop game-inspired flavors, and now they're coming back starting May 1 with four new ones on the way, starting with the Druid brew. The team also recently released a new blend for Critical Role to celebrate their 10th Anniversary, as Whitestone Courage has been launched. We have more details about Season Two below.

Quest's End Whiskey – Season Two

This super-premium small-batch bourbon/rye whiskey blend is steeped in earthy magic and accompanied by chapter five of their original saga Dawn of the Unbound Gods, written by acclaimed novelist Andrea Stewart (Sunday Times bestselling The Drowning Empire trilogy). As with Season One, the bespoke bottle and book cover artwork were brought to life by modern fantasy master Tyler Jacobson, whose iconic work graces the covers of many Dungeons & Dragons books.

For Druid, the bourbon rye whiskey blend takes its power from two essences combined. Find Familiar's Master Blender Molly Troupe began with a four-grain bourbon with strong flavors of vanilla and caramel and blended it with a delicious rye whiskey, before finishing it in both rum and rouge vermouth barrels to draw out its beautiful green and herbal notes. On the nose, vanilla and mint are most predominant, but on the palate, flavors crescendo into a complex experience of sweet menthol, thick molasses, and apple pie in this green-forward dram.

Find Familiar Spirits has also recently released a new 10th Anniversary inspired Critical Role whiskey, Whitestone Courage, as well as a unique Fam Club community membership, offering discounts, special events, and more, and a forthcoming High Rollers Guild lineup that includes a preorder of all 4 bottles in the season starting with Druid, followed shortly by Monk, Wizard and ending the season with Revenant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!