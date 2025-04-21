Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Little Caesars, Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Launches Mango Craze With Little Caesars

Mountain Dew has a new flavor coming next month, as Mango Craze will be available exclusively at Little Caesars locations

PepsiCo will launch another new Mountain Dew flavor next month, as they revealed the new Mango Craze will be exclusive to Little Caesars. Much like the company has done int he past with the Pineapple Pepsi flavor, you'll be able to snag this new option only at the pizza place for a limited time, as you can get the new mango-flavored in 16 oz cans. We have more from the reveal below, along with a couple quotes from both companies, as the flavor arrives on May 5.

Mountain Dew Mango Craze

Rolling out nationally starting May 5, exclusively at Little Caesars, the tropical beverage blends the refreshing citrus taste of Mountain Dew with a bold kick of mango flavor. The result of a collaboration between the two brands, Mountain Dew Mango Rush was created to give Little Caesars' fans more of the fruit-forward flavor they crave, perfectly pairing with their favorite Little Caesars pizza. Mountain Dew Mango Rush will be available in a collectible 16-ounce can with a co-branded design, for a limited time while supplies last. This is the second flavor-exclusive from PepsiCo at Little Caesars, after it brought back the hit Pepsi Pineapple for a limited run at the chain in 2023. The fruity flavor was so popular it made a comeback in 2024, paving the way for the collaboration behind Mountain Dew Mango Rush.

"We're excited to team up with Mountain Dew for the first time, especially given the success of Pepsi Pineapple and past flavor exclusives. Little Caesars customers seek out flavors to complement our fan-favorite offerings – which is why Mountain Dew Mango Rush is such a great fit," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars.

"One thing Mountain Dew and Little Caesars fans both share is a thirst for adventurous flavors. With Mountain Dew Mango Rush, our goal was to collaborate with Little Caesars to create a new, refreshing beverage that pizza and Dew enthusiasts will love," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

