The Little Witcher Announced For Mid-May Release

A new small collection of family-freiendly comics centered aroung The Witcher is coming out next month called The Little Witcher

Random House Worlds has partnered with CD Projekt Red to release a new family-friendly collection of original comics called The Little Witcher. A cavalcade of writers have been working on this, as you'll have stories penned by Rafal Babraj, Nadia Gasik, Katarzyna Grzyb, Sebastian Kalemba, Katarzyna Krainska, Lukasz Ludkowski, Tomasz Matera, Krzysztof Muciak, Jacek Rembis, Alex Sutton, Bartosz Sztybor, Milena Zajac, and Marcin Zwierzchowski, all of which has been illustrated by Giada Carboni. The collection has been presented as a set of stories where Geralt of Rivia acts as your average monster-slaying dad, just trying to raise young Ciri to be a good kid. You can read more about it below as the book arrives on May 13, 2025.

The Little Witcher

The Witcher fans raising little Ciris of their own

Readers who believe in the power of chosen families

Baby showers (don't forget Dad!)

Father's Day or Mother's Day gifts

Players looking for a light-hearted twist on their favorite game

Families who like cute, magical comics

The Witcher fans looking to spend more time in Kaer Morhen Putting a Witcher twist on family life, this delightful collection of comics features Geralt of Rivia as your average monster-slaying dad, trying to raise young Ciri to be a good kid while teaching her all about life as a witcher—a perfect gift for parents and The Witcher fans of all ages. Young Ciri's extensive training at Kaer Morhen, the witchers' stronghold, includes everything she needs to learn to survive the many threats in her world . . . as well as all the antics and fun of a little girl bonding with her adoptive dad and family.With help from Geralt and Ciri's closest companions—including the motherly magic of Yennefer of Vengerberg and the wisdom of uncle Vesemir—these adorable tales of a non-traditional family will make you laugh, make you sigh, and make you realize that raising a Little Witcher is not that different from raising any other kid. Sure, bedtime stories might include warnings of monsters who fart when surprised, and Geralt might invoke the Witcher Code to get Ciri to brush her teeth or clean her room, but even the formidable White Wolf knows to surrender when it comes to bedtime battles or Afternoon Tea with the toys.

