Posted in: Books, CD Projekt Red, Pop Culture, The Witcher | Tagged: Random House Worlds, The Little Witcher
The Little Witcher Announced For Mid-May Release
A new small collection of family-freiendly comics centered aroung The Witcher is coming out next month called The Little Witcher
Article Summary
- Discover The Little Witcher, a fresh family-friendly comic by Random House Worlds and CD Projekt Red.
- Join Geralt as he humorously navigates parenting young Ciri in a monster-filled world.
- Featuring stories by a talented lineup of writers and illustrations by Giada Carboni.
- Perfect for Witcher fans, parents, and anyone who enjoys humorous, magical tales.
Random House Worlds has partnered with CD Projekt Red to release a new family-friendly collection of original comics called The Little Witcher. A cavalcade of writers have been working on this, as you'll have stories penned by Rafal Babraj, Nadia Gasik, Katarzyna Grzyb, Sebastian Kalemba, Katarzyna Krainska, Lukasz Ludkowski, Tomasz Matera, Krzysztof Muciak, Jacek Rembis, Alex Sutton, Bartosz Sztybor, Milena Zajac, and Marcin Zwierzchowski, all of which has been illustrated by Giada Carboni. The collection has been presented as a set of stories where Geralt of Rivia acts as your average monster-slaying dad, just trying to raise young Ciri to be a good kid. You can read more about it below as the book arrives on May 13, 2025.