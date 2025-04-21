Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kellanova, miller lite, pringles

Pringles Releases New Collaboration Flavor With Miller Lite

Pringles has a new food collaboration out now for a limited time, as they've infused the flavor of Miller Lite with BBQ foods

Article Summary Pringles teams up with Miller Lite for new limited-time BBQ flavors.

Indulge in Beer Can Chicken or Grilled Beer Brat chip varieties.

Enjoy beer-infused BBQ taste in your favorite Pringles snack.

Find these mouthwatering options at retailers nationwide in May.

Kellanova announced a brand new food collaboration between Pringles and Miller Light, as they have two new flavors of the potato chips on the market. They team have basically fused together the taste of the beer with two different BBQ foods, as they have a Chicken and a Beer Brat option for you to try out. Both of the flavors will hit the market in May, offering up an option for summertime snacksa to go with whatever BBQ you might be throwing, or just to have on their own if this is the kind of flavor combo that interests you. We have more details about both from the announcement below, but there's no word on a price for them or any specific locations to find them yet.

Pringles x Miller Lite

No need for a grill—limited-edition Pringles x Miller Lite crisps perfectly combine your favorite beer-infused barbeque staples, bringing all the best flavors of a cookout into a single can of snackable crisps. From Beer Can Chicken to Grilled Beer Brat, each mouthwatering Pringles flavor tastes like your favorite grilled foods and tantalizes taste buds with Miller Lite's hoppy, malt beer aroma. This grilling season, fans can get their hands on both Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat at retailers nationwide starting in May, available while supplies last.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken deliciously combines the flavor of savory roasted chicken complete with notes of garlic and onion with the authentic flavor of the Original Light Beer.

deliciously combines the flavor of savory roasted chicken complete with notes of garlic and onion with the authentic flavor of the Original Light Beer. Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat has that smokey grilled brat flavor you know and love, with notes of black pepper, caramelized onion and brown spice. The authentic flavor of the Original Light Beer comes through in a hoppy, malt beer aroma.

