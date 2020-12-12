It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Message to The Emmys

If you're a viewer of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you know the good news by now: Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will be keeping the doors of Paddy's open for four more seasons- taking the series to a record-setting 18th season. So that means the title belt behind the bar just got a bit bigger and shinier because the renewal order means that the series will hold the record for the longest-running, live-action sitcom in television history. Let that sink in, because that "…in television history" line carries a ton of weight with it. The Gang clearly gets it, with Howerton, Olson, McElhenney, and co-star Mary Elizabeth Ellis aka The Waitress chiming in soon after the news was announced to offer their thoughts. Now we have a response from Day, who used the moment to both celebrate the occasion as well as put the awards season on notice (especially now that an EW cover just isn't as status-worthy as it used to be, with magazines on the downward trend).

Here's a look at Day's Instagram post- and we have to say, we respect the "tickle/slap' approach he took. First, he lulls in Emmy voters with a fun clip of The Gang as if they were dancing to celebrate the series being renewed. A lot of fun, right? Then he hits them with a caption that rightfully and metaphorically pisses just a wee bit in their corn flakes (so to speak). We're sure it was done in 63% jest and 37% truth, so we're figuring Emmy voters should go with an "awkward smile" reaction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial)

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, Rob McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"