It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Dennis's Worst, Top Eps, S15 & More

If you took part in Thursday night's "Dennis Week" festivities, then you had a chance to join Glenn Howerton aka Dennis Reynolds in a Hulu watch part for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia episodes "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System" and "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life." Hopefully, you stuck around for the impromptu Q&A that Howerton held on Twiter immediately following the screening. Some of the highlights (and you can check out all of the responses here) include Howerton confirming that he will be helping with the writing in Season 15, and that writing has "not yet' start but will "soon." And for those of you with your 'Pepe Silvia conspiracy boards" out and feeling proud that you figured out The Waitresses' name? Sorry, but Howerton needs to remind everyone that "her real name has never been uttered." But just in case you might've missed the watch party screening, the fine folks at FX on Hulu are offering up five fan-favorite episodes to help you hold your own "Dennis Week" viewing party over the weekend (and make sure to slip "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" int the mix).

Now here's a look at Howerton offering his thoughts on what the worst thing he thinks Dennis has done duirng the series' run (with our personal pick being when Dennis finally told Mac that he was keeping Mac's dad's letters from him in Season 11's "The Gang Goes to Hell")

Let @GlennHowerton tell you what he considers to be some of Dennis' worst moments. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/1MR1Zy1aUk — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) March 26, 2021

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time- funny considering the multi-season renewal that the series would announce not long after).