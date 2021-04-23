It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion

If you thought we weren't going to follow up on yesterday's story about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, then let me introduce ourselves- we're Bleeding Cool TV. Now that we've gotten to know each other a little better, in case you missed out on the first part (full recap here), McElhenney and Olson took to Instagram to share how Olson and a good samaritan helped save a dog that was injured and running on the highway. Thinking the dog was abandoned, the couple took the dog in, had him cared for, and named him "Frank Reynolds." Then, they learned that the dog was actually named "Chance" and that it got free from its owners. Now, McElhenney and Olson have shared the "final chapter" in this story, one that ends with a reunion for Chance- beginning with McElhenney's posts:

And here's a look back at Olson's Instagram Stories post, tracing Chance's journey back home:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).