It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney, Olson Rescue "Frank"

We tried to tell you this in our last look at the goings-on in and around the cast and creative team of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Sometimes, our coverage is very meat-n-potatoes: production updates, comments from the cast about how the show's future, etc. Other times? It can be a broad spectrum of randomness, from political posts to Danny DeVito's Trollfoot to Rob McElhenney's steak looking like a flexing bicep that looks like a penis. See what we mean? That latter category is a pretty big tent when it comes to possibilities, as you saw from the examples we listed as well as what went down today with McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, "Frank Reynolds,' and a tale with a heartbreaking beginning that ends with the kind of "feels' that reminds you of the decency that's still out there in the world. We'll leave it to McElhenney's Instagram Stories to tell the tale:

WARNING: Prepare to have your feels get the s**t kicked out of them in 5… 4… 3…

But wait! There's more!

And here's a look at Olson's Instagram post offering a rundown of her and McElhenney's canine adventures- one that thankfully ended with a "happily ever after," big thanks to everyone involved in the rescue, and one very loved pup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson)

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).