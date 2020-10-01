It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump

Well, it looks like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is getting some help defending Philly's pride from the dude who likes to blow kisses to white supremacist organizations on national television. Yesterday, Day took to social media to push back on Trump's made-up nonsense about Philadelphia being the place where "bad things" happen. Then it was Rob McElhenney's turn, first taking a page from Day's playbook by mocking the POS-POTUS for his "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" line from the debate and then taking it to a level we're sure Trump wasn't ready for: DEFCON: Dennis.

Because if you need someone to express "untethered rage" in a way that also proves that your "rage knows no bounds," there's no one better than Glenn Howerton's friendly neighborhood sociopath (and possible serial killer). For those of you keeping score at home, the clip below stems from the tenth season episode "The Gang Misses the Boat" during the scene where Dennis learns that the potential buyer of his Range Rover/"golden god chariot" is buying it for his daughter as her first "junker" car. Let's just say that Dennis was not amused:

"I have contained my rage for as long as possible, but I shall unleash my fury upon you like the crashing of a thousand waves! Begone, vile man! Begone from me! A starter car? This car is a finisher car! A transporter of gods! The golden god! I am untethered, and my rage knows no bounds!"

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season (full interview coming early next week). In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"