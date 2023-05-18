It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16 Episodes 1 & 2 Overviews & More Here are the overviews for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E01 & S16E02, as well as a look at the episode titles for the season.

Okay, we'll admit it. We were already excited for the return of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for its 16th season next month. Between what The Gang had to share during pre-production, writing & filming, the official trailer that was released, and the teaser that dropped today, the classic Paddy's vibes have been hitting us hard. And then things jacked up to a "This Is Spinal Tap"-loving 11 once we got a look at the overviews for the season's first two episodes. But that's not all, because along with those looks at S16E01 "The Gang Inflates" and S16E02 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang," we have the episode titles for the remaining six episodes to share, too (with two episodes debuting on June 7th, and the remaining episodes dropping weekly).

Here's a look at the official teaser for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16, followed by a rundown of what we know about the season so far:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 1 "The Gang Inflates": Dennis and Mac get into inflatable furniture to deal with the economy's inflation, while Dee tries to find a place to crash after being evicted by her greedy landlord and Charlie wants to pitch Frank his crypto/online investment idea. And in this inflation episode, everything gets bigger – Dee's desperation, Mac's lips, and even Charlie's apartment! Written by Nina Pedrad and directed by Heath Cullens.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 2 "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang": After Frank shoots Dennis and Dee, they resolve to take Frank's gun away. Mac and Charlie go on a road trip with their moms to get their inheritances — for Mac, it's letters written by his grandfather which have fallen into his Uncle Donald's hands, while for Charlie, it's a jar of teeth that is now in the hands of his sisters, Bunny and Candy. Written by Davis Kop and directed by Richie Keen.

In addition, future episodes include S16E03 "The Gang Gets Cursed," S16E04 "Frank vs. Russia," S16E05 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab," S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center," S16E07 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," and S16E08 "The Gang Goes Bowling." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and season overview:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.