It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Hits Screens This June FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16 hits in June.

Okay, I know we're supposed to have a fancy opening before telling you that the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to start hitting FXX screens on June 7th. But, if we're being honest? We're too shocked and happy by the news because we weren't thinking it would hit until the early fall. So instead, we're going to pass along the announcement that was dropped along with a preview from production about what's to come…

Here's a look at the teaser announcements released earlier today on Twitter and Instagram along with the Season 16 overview:

You were gonna riot anyway but now you have a good reason: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns 6.7 on FXX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ch9O8u1VBv — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) April 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads."

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: Mac's Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continued working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.