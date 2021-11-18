It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps

Well, that didn't take long. Only a few hours after sharing the trailer for the new podcast looking back on the history of FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we have the first three episodes of The "Always Sunny" Podcast ("The Gang Gets Racist," "Charlie Wants An Abortion" & "Underage Drinking: A National Concern") with Day, Howerton & McElhenney. The trio is offering the kind of creative and personal perspectives that fans have been asking for, starting with the pilot episode and covering every episode over the record-setting series' 14-season run as it heads into Season 15 next month. . As the podcast describes it, each episode will be loose and structure-free which means "the guys just talk about the episodes for a while and then it just sort of… ends." To get a taste of what's to come, check out the trailer & overview below:

For a taste of what's to come, check out the podcast trailer & overview below; following that, we have the first three episode that dropped online earlier today:

The Always Sunny Podcast is a look back on the past fourteen seasons of the hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, hosted by Glenn, Charlie, and Rob. With the fifteenth season dropping December 2021, the guys are going back to where it all began: 2005. Starting with the very first episode, they'll rewatch every season and give us a deep dive into their memories of creating the show, reveal how they first met, and discuss how they created a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is, if they can remember any of it.

Now here's a look at the first three episodes: "The Gang Gets Racist," "Charlie Wants An Abortion" & "Underage Drinking: A National Concern":

So make sure to mark it down on your calendars because the doors to Paddy's are swinging open again starting Wednesday, December 1, with its first two episodes. Here's a look at the official It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 trailer from FXX. And before you ask? Yup, apparently The Gang was cleared to travel internationally (nice work, TSA). And we might be seeing Mac and Dennis appear before the January 6th committee from the looks of things:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson), and Frank (DeVito) to continue business as usual. They must also now face the music and decide who they'll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.