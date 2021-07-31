It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Trollfoot World Tour 2021 Rolls On!

As much as we've prided ourselves on how we've been covering every aspect of the record-setting 15th season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito-starrer It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but if we're really being honest with ourselves? It's been a while since we last checked in on TrollFoot (some go with "Troll Foot"), Danny DeVito's love affair with the folks on social media that he expresses by sharing images of his foot (aka "TrollFoot")- and for a little over a decade, the love's been returned ten-fold. We've seen the pair everywhere from Germany and NYC to SDCC and an NBA game, even hanging out with a "squirrely" friend. But that was nearly three months ago, so how's Devit and "The Foot" holding up? Not too shabby, actually.

First up, we have DeVito and Trollfoot hanging out back in NYC outside of Madison Square Garden (though we'll pass on the hack-act being advertised). Following that, we find the attached-at-the-ankle du enjoying a little sun & sand (and a good looking drink, too):

Recently, Day and McElhenney were guests on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast where they discussed how the long-running series came about, how they balance Always Sunny with their other projects, Day and McElhenney's fateful plane rides, the magic & mystery behind doing laundry, pilots that just didn't work, doughnuts, and (if you can't tell already) a whole ton of other topics- check it out:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Ginger – Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney – #145 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=8zrBAEVuSGg&feature=youtu.be)

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

