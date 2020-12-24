It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth

Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) have every reason in the world to nestle their heads down for a not-too-long (there's still a show to produce, folks) winter's nap. Knowing that you'll be keeping the doors to Paddy's open through FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18 and earning the title of longest-running, live-action sitcom in television history brings with them the satisfaction that should earn an extra hour or two of sawing logs. But for those of you who might be missing The Gang during the holidays, FX Networks has found a unique take on the Yule log that Always Sunny viewers will appreciate.

In a nutshell, Season 12 episodes "The Gang Tends Bar" and "Dennis' Double Life" find Mac giving Dennis an RPG rocket launcher as a Valentine's Day present- but without an actual rocket, unfortunately. But Mac being Mac, he eventually finds a rocket for Dennis- who then proceeds to tell the rest of The Gang that he has a baby from his layover in North Dakota (as "Brian LeFevre"). Deciding to leave Paddy's to be a responsible father (which lasts as long as you think it would), Dennis, Mac, Dee, Charlie, and Frank use the now fully-functioning rocket launcher to destroy Dennis' Range Rover. So if you're looking to enjoy The Gang's roaring "car-becue" Yule log in your home this holiday season, look no further than this little stocking-stuffer below:

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it, which we now know they clearly do) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come. "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that," McElhenney explained. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"