Doctor Who: How The BBC Could Settle Trump's Potential $1B Lawsuit

Reports are Donald Trump is considering suing the BBC for $1B over some really bad editing decisions. Could a Doctor Who deal be the answer?

If Donald Trump has his way, the next few seasons of the BBC's Doctor Who will be shadow puppets projected onto a blanket and recorded with a restored 1986 VHS camera. In case you hadn't heard, Trump's legal team is threatening to sue the BBC for $1 billion (that's a with a "b") over some really bad decision-making on the Beeb's part when it came to editing Trump's words for the 2024 Panorama film, Trump: A Second Chance. Spotlighting Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots in Washington DC, the doc has Trump appearing to say, "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not gonna have a country anymore." In reality, Trump said, "We're gonna walk down, and I'll be there with you, we're gonna walk down, we're gonna walk down any one you want but I think right here, we're gonna walk down to the Capitol and we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen."

Amid the growing scandal, BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News Chief Deborah Turness tendered their resignations. In addition, BBC Chair Samir Shah has apologized for what was referred to as an "error of judgment," and Turness has taken responsibility, while also defending the journalistic integrity of the BBC (although perhaps not the best person to make that argument at this time). Apparently, apologies and resignations aren't enough for Trump, with his legal team giving the BBC until this Friday, November 14, at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT) to respond, based on the legal filing.

Trump's legal team is demanding that the BBC "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about President Trump, which were published in a Panorama documentary that was fabricated and aired by the BBC," the filing reads. In addition, a statement released by Trump's side added, "The BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the Presidential Election. President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news."

We're not even sure where to begin with… WHAT WERE YOU THINKING, BBC?!? Trump's own words during and after that horrific day are bad enough on their own; they didn't need you manipulating them in a way where he gets to be the victim and martyr. And on behalf of the U.S., stay in your f***ing lane. We have enough problems with media companies here taking a knee and "donating" to his eventual "library," we don't need you causing even more problems. Try going after the royal family a little more. Or Russell Brand. That said, maybe the BBC could save itself a few bucks by feeding into Trump's ego. You're telling me that Trump wouldn't settle for $5 million and a two-season deal to be the next Doctor? Setting aside decency, morality, legacy, and overall common sense, that would make for one hell of a Christmas Special next year, ratings-wise (move over, annual Eurovision controversy). By the way, that sound you hear? That's the sound of at least one person reading this and taking it seriously – and actually liking the idea (the same person who foams at the mouth over all of the reasons why Billie Piper "cOuLd nEvEr bE tHe dOcToR").

