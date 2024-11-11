Posted in: Amazon Studios, Electronic Arts, Madden NFL, TV | Tagged: It’s In The Game: Madden NFL

It's In The Game: Madden NFL Documentary Unveiled For Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime released a new trailer for the gaming documentary It’s In The Game: Madden NFL, coming out in four episodes later this month

Article Summary Amazon Prime teases 'It's In The Game: Madden NFL' docuseries for November premiere.

Explore Madden NFL's journey from 8-bit to global gaming powerhouse.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access from EA Sports on game evolution.

Series produced with insights from industry giants and gaming veterans.

Amazon Studios released a new trailer today for their latest documentary, It's In The Game: Madden NFL, set to launch its first episode later this month. The four-part series takes a look at one of the most iconic video games of all time, including the rocky path to being made, getting John Madden on board as the spokesman and featured star, and the evolution over the years to being the premiere football title arriving every later Summer ahead of the NFL's pre-season. We have the trailer above as the documentary will air the first episode on November 28.

It's In The Game: Madden NFL

It's one of the biggest video games of all time, a groundbreaking brand that became a worldwide phenomenon, spanning generations—but it almost never happened… It's in the Game reveals the never-been-told story of Madden NFL, from its archaic 8-bit origins to its success as an annual must-have—against all odds. For the first time ever, EA Sports is opening their vault of rare and never-been-seen footage while also allowing cameras to follow along as the team finishes the next generation of the game. What started as an unlikely pairing between a computer whiz and a football legend ignited a revolution and triggered a seismic collision between the worlds of jocks and geeks. They should have failed. Instead, their game changed the game—and our culture, too.

Presented by Prime Video and A+E Factual Studios group, It's in the Game is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group, SMAC Productions, Misher Films, and MTP. The series is executive produced by Kevin Misher and Andy Berman of Misher Films; Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith of SMAC Entertainment; Mike Tollin of MTP; Sandy Montag of The Montag Group; Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, and Jessica Conway of A+E Factual Studios; Daryl Holt, Seann Graddy, and Julie Foster of EA Sports; and Nathan Caswell, Jeremiah Zagar, and Jeremy Yaches of Public Record. Caswell and Zagar are set to direct.

