Jack Perry Wins FTW Championship from Hook on AEW Dynamite

The Chadster rants about Jack Perry's scandalous win over Hook on this week's somber episode of AEW Dynamite. 🙄 Auughh man!

Get ready to be shocked and disappointed, true wrestling fans, because what happened to kick off tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is a new low, even for Tony Khan! 😢 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop to booking a title change on Wednesday just to make his show seem important, but that's what happened when Jack Perry (nee: Jungle Boy) challenged Hook for the FTW Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Let's dissect, shall we?

In the lead-up to the match, showing absolute disrespect not just to himself, but to all of professional wrestling, Perry was seen burying his own gimmick, a clear and unimaginative ripoff of the iconic moment when Baron Corbin torched his gimmick over in WWE. 😱 The Chadster even cringed in disbelief when Perry, dismissing his universally adored former theme song, strolled down the aisle to Beethoven's 5th. It was a poor man's version of Imperium's majestic WWE theme, in The Chadster's esteemed opinion.

The match itself was a travesty. Perry resorted to every dirty trick in the book, completely disregarding any semblance of sportsmanship. Displaying an unhealthy level of disrespect toward authority, Perry manhandled the referee like he was a rag doll, following it up with a low blow to Hook. It was a lot like the low blow Tony Khan has inflicted on the wrestling business with his poor handling of AEW. 🙄

To put the icing on the cake of indignity, the referee got knocked out just as Hook had Perry beat. But when Hook, in an act of sportsmanship that is increasingly rare in AEW, went to rouse the ref, Perry seizes an opportunity to strike Hook with the FTW belt. It was a victory as hollow and as tasteless as the tactics used. 😠

But the fans rewarded this match with a strong reaction of boos, validating Perry's heelish actions. Such a callous disregard for the rights and wrongs in this business. Blatantly unfair! 🤬

And, get this, right in the middle of The Chadster's pre-Dynamite session of peaceful meditation fuelled by some refreshing White Claw seltzer, Tony Khan found yet another way to interfere. Taking the sacredness of The Chadster's relaxation time to a whole new low, Khan somehow figured out how to infiltrate the astral plane itself! 😱

As The Chadster's spirit soared past the limitations of the physical world, entering a serene realm of tranquillity and enlightenment, who would be waiting there, ruining it all with his cheap AEW gimmicks but Tony Khan? 😡

Corroding the sanctity of The Chadster's peaceful meditative zone with his twisted obsession, Khan began to antagonize The Chadster, throwing around ridiculous booking ideas for Dynamite that were enough to bring a grown Chad to tears. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And not only that, but the not-so-subtle mind games also left The Chadster unable to enjoy tonight's Dynamite without feeling extra cheesed off.

So Tony, The Chadster demands that you stop interfering with his spiritual journeys. The Chadster might have his issues with your management of AEW, but the astral plane is something sacred. Keep your booking nonsense away! 😤

In other AEW Dynamite news, if you can even call it that, Britt Baker was handed a clear victory, squashing a poor jobber who clearly stood no chance against her. It's just so typical of Tony Khan to book matches like these. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Then, there was the questionable tease of Chris Jericho potentially finding himself embroiled with yet another faction – this time helmed by Don Callis. The whole plot just feels like another convoluted attempt to bring some former relevance; it's as if AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

But don't you worry, true wrestling fans! The Chadster will continue to keep a vigilant eye on Tony Khan's damaging offensive against the wrestling business and bring you all the low down on this blog. 👀

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, where The Chadster will continue to tirelessly defend the legacy of WWE, because someone needs to hold AEW accountable! 💪 And remember, The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists left in this business – committed to the truth, even if it's often not pretty to look at. A hoot out to The Chadster's unbiased colleagues – Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – keep fighting the good fight! 🤜🤛

