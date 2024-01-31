Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

James Gunn Celebrates DC Studios Slate Anniversary, Offers DCU Update

DC Studios' James Gunn shared a post celebrating the one-year anniversary of DCU's "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters," teasing what's to come.

When we shared our update on how things were looking with the animated Creature Commandos, the Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)-focused Waller, the Green Lantern series Lanterns, the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and the second season of Peacemaker, we were also wondering if DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran would be doing anything to celebrate the one-year anniversary of "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters," their first wave of film & series announcements to kick off their 8-10-year DC Studios/DCU plan. Well, Gunn did just that this afternoon – thanking folks for their support and mentioning Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos before dropping this interesting tidbit: "…at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned."

"One year ago today, Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year. Today, 'Superman Legacy' is about to start production, episodes of 'Creature Commandos' are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!" read the caption to Gunn's Instagram post – which included an image of a Frank Quitely's Superman in flight. Here's a look at the post:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

