Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, the batman, The Penguin

James Gunn Comments on "The Batman" Universe Because That's His Job

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn explained why he answers questions about Matt Reeves's "The Batman" Universe: because that's his job.

Even though it's been two years since DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran began rolling out "Chapter 1—Gods and Monsters"—the first wave of films and series setting the foundation for a New DCU—there are still folks who are confused about what exactly DC Studios is responsible for. As we see it, the studio oversees everything being done to bring the DC Universe of characters to life aside from the comics. In addition to the New DCU (Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, and more), it was also established the DC Studios would oversee some projects that would exist on their own outside of the New DCU – like "Elseworlds." Case in point? Matt Reeves's "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" universe, which is currently comprised of Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman and Colin Farrell-starring spinoff series The Penguin. That exists within its own universe, but it still functions under the banner of DC Studios (with Reeves also reportedly developing projects for the New DCU).

And yet, that still doesn't seem to be getting through to some folks – as we saw on Threads earlier today. After clarifying that the script for The Batman II wasn't finished, despite what was being reported, Gunn was asked why he was the one responding. "If 'The Batman' and everything pertaining to it is its own separate thing from the DCU, then why are you answering questions FOR Matt Reeves when he is actively on Social Media interacting with fans too? Can't he do that himself if he chooses to?" an individual asked in response to Gunn's script update. I am the co-CEO with Peter Safran of DC Studios. Everything DC in film, television, and video games is under our umbrella, whether it's DCU or Elseworlds. That's why you'll see me answering questions about various DC projects," Gunn responded, reminding everyone again what the deal is with DC Studios and how it's more than his place as co-CEO to comment on what the studio has going on.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!