James Gunn: GotG Holiday Special Shoot Today; No Rick and Morty Clue

And just like that, things take an interesting turn. Of course, we're talking about the ongoing mystery between Rick and Morty, and Peacemaker series creator James Gunn. As you well know, Rick and Morty have been increasing their on-set presence as Gunn continues filming Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but as we hit the two-week mark, we're none-the-wiser when it comes to who the culprits might be. That brings us to today and… nothing. Nope. Rick and Morty apparently are laying low today. But even in their absence, they find a way to make an impact. Earlier today, Gunn posted about working on Saturday when someone asked him if another "representative" from the dimension-hopping duo had appeared. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), things were pretty quiet but in his response, we learned some good news: today marked the day they started filming Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (first announced in December 2020).

Here's a look at the brief but informative exchange, where we learned about the GotG Holiday Special kicking off filming today and that the Rick and Morty mystery trail had gone cold… for now…

In the past, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.