James Gunn: Not Every Project Connects to New DCU (And That's Okay)

DC Studios' James Gunn clarified that some projects will fit within the timeline of the new DCU and others won't - and that's okay.

Article Summary James Gunn addresses consistency and future projects, confirming a unified vision behind a DCU timeline.

Projects like 'The Batman' and 'Merry Little Batmen' are separate from the core DCU.

DC content will exist both within and outside the new DCU, including on various platforms.

Gunn emphasizes accessibility and diversity in DC storytelling across different media.

If there's one thing that social media can be depended on for – time and time again – is its unique ability to never, ever run out of things to complain about based on misinformation and/or the stubbornness that some folks have when it comes to taking a position and sticking with it – even in the face of things like facts… even when they come from a source that can actually offer legit insight into what's true and what's nothing more than unfounded faux outrage. Thankfully, we have folks like DC Studios co-CEO & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn around to shovel us through the metaphorical bullshit. During the last go-around, Gunn was defending the size of the "Legacy" cast and pushed back on what he described as "cameo porn." This time around, the focus is on Gunn & DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's overall new DCU.

When it comes to Vertigo and other non-DC titles, Gunn reaffirmed that there will be adaptations there, also ("Yes, for sure – some non-DC Vertigo and other titles we are working on"). As for licensing causing any issues with characters that he and Safran are looking to use, Gunn offering a definitive "nope." But when it came to the issue of DCU, Gunn looked to clarify that not everything that comes out that's DC-related has to connect to his & Safran's DCU timeline. In the following two responses, Gunn reaffirms the difference between having a DCU that's a unified universe (like what's happening with Creature Commandos & Superman: Legacy) and having DC content that exists outside of the DCU (like Elseworlds) & other platforms – and that they can both co-exist. For example, having Matt Reeves' "The Batman" films & The Penguin spinoff series or Merry Little Batman appearing on a streamer that isn't Max doesn't take away from what Gunn & Safran are doing with their core DCU. Two totally different lines when it comes to films, series, video games, etc.

"Yes. One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was there was no real consistency within the universe itself. This never meant – & I never said, as this is how we always envisioned it – all animated & video game content would be in the DCU. I did (& still) say MOST tv & film will be in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld tale (like Matt [Reeves]'s 'The Batman'), but it will have to be exceptional. Never mentioned streaming services, but I like more people able to watch DC stories."

"Not sure where the anger is from, but you misunderstand. DC projects being spread across different platforms so that more people have access to the stories is not the same as not having any cohesion in the DCU timeline, which we very much do (starts with 'Creature Commandos'). 'Merry Little Batman' on Amazon is a fun animated kids' movie that was already being made when we came aboard, but Elseworld animated projects like this will keep happening. I'm not sure how that's confusing."

