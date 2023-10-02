Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, peacemaker, preview, season 2

James Gunn Offers Great Peacemaker Season 2 News: "Writing It Now"

Now this is the kind of news we love to pass along because we know fans of James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker are going to love it.

With the writers' strike officially over (short of the WGA membership officially ratifying the deal) and SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP meeting this week to get the actors' union a new deal, we're starting to get a renewed energy around a number of productions. With that in mind, we are personally & professionally excited to pass on some good news about one of Bleeding Cool's favorite series of 2022 – DC Studios Co-CEO & Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Responding to the comment "SEASON 2 PLEASE" in his Instagram post from earlier, Gunn responded with "Writing it now." And just to make sure folks knew he wasn't kidding, he screencapped the exchange and posted it on his Instagram Stories with an added, "Yep."

And here's a look back at Gunn's Instagram post from earlier today, showcasing Cena playing Queen on the set (a great video) – and where the news was first dropped:

"Creating 'Peacemaker' has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," Gunn said in a statement when news of the second season was first announced. "To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!" Added series star Cena, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character." Now here's a look back at Gunn's tweet making it official and offering tons of love for all of the support, followed by Cena's reaction to the news:

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It's been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

