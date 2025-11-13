Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki, Anna Fricke Medical Drama Gets CBS Development Room

CBS is opening a development room for Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) and Showrunner/EP Anna Fricke's untitled Texas medical drama.

It's been a few months since we last checked in to see how things were looking with Jared Padalecki's (Supernatural, Walker, Fire Country) previously announced CBS medical drama, but we've got some news that was definitely worth the wait. Padalecki and Showrunner/EP Anna Fricke's project has been given the green light to open a development room, a good first sign. If the project goes to series, it remains to be seen if a 2026-2027 or 2027-2028 season would be eyed for a premiere.

Regarding the medical drama series, Padalecki explained in June that developing a series and getting it to a point where production can begin and the cameras can start rolling can be a lengthy process. That said, Padalecki added that they're hoping to start filming either in late 2025 or early 2026. Here's a look at what Padalecki had to share (and huge thanks to Fangasm and Jared Padalecki's Fanpage for the posts):

Here's what we learned about the CBS series' development back in January. Padalecki trades a badge for a stethoscope, going from Texas Ranger to rural doctor. That's right; we're getting a medical drama that won't be set in a huge hospital setting. For this go-around, the focus is on rural medicine in Texas. In terms of series specifics, Padalecki is expected to portray a headstrong, devoted country doctor "who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas." Stemming from CBS Studios, the series would be executive produced by Walker executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry, via Fricke's Pursued by a Bear, along with Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki (Dan Spilo is no longer involved with the project).

