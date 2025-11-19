Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki Posts Reaction to Good News About CBS Medical Drama

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker, Fire Country) took to social media to thank everyone for their support in helping make his and Showrunner/EP Anna Fricke's CBS medical drama a reality.

Last week, we got some good news regarding Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker, Fire Country) and Showrunner/EP Anna Fricke's previously announced CBS medical drama. In what can only be seen as a good sign, the project was given a green light by the network to open a development room. If the project goes to series, it remains to be seen if it would be for the 2026-2027 or 2027-2028 television programming season. Earlier today, Padalecki took to social media to thank everyone for the opportunity, their support, and their hard work to get the series moving forward.

"I'm incredibly excited to share that our production company is in development on new medical drama with CBS. I'm deeply grateful to the network for believing in this story and the world we're building," Padalecki shared in his Instagram post. "A special thank-you to Anna — her vision, talent, and leadership have made this journey something truly inspiring. Getting to collaborate with her and this creative team is a privilege I don't take for granted. I can't wait for you all to see what we've been working on. Thank you for the support that makes opportunities like this possible. ❤️"

Regarding the medical drama series, Padalecki explained in June that developing a series and getting it to a point where production can begin and the cameras can start rolling can be a lengthy process. That said, Padalecki added that they're hoping to start filming either in late 2025 or early 2026. Here's a look at what Padalecki had to share (and huge thanks to Fangasm and Jared Padalecki's Fanpage for the posts):

Here's what we learned about the CBS series' development when it was first announced. Padalecki trades a badge for a stethoscope, going from Texas Ranger to rural doctor. That's right; we're getting a medical drama that won't be set in a huge hospital setting. For this go-around, the focus is on rural medicine in Texas. In terms of series specifics, Padalecki is expected to portray a headstrong, devoted country doctor "who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas." Stemming from CBS Studios, the series would be executive produced by Walker executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry, via Fricke's Pursued by a Bear, along with Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki (Dan Spilo is no longer involved with the project).

