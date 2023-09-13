Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ABC, jason blum, preview, Shark Tank

Jason Blum Dives Into ABC's Shark Tank S15, Leads Guest Shark List

Jason Blum leads a new cast of guest sharks on the upcoming 15th season of ABC's hit series Shark Tank, premiering on September 29th.

Jason Blum is heading to the Shark Tank. The popular reality show on ABC is back with a new season this fall, and the Blumhouse founder is set to debut as a "shark" during one of the episodes. He will be joined by other guests like Michael Rubin, chairman and CEO, Fanatics; Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, founder of CN2 Ventures, and co-founder of Pizzana; Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, and founding partner of SKIMS; and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, founder of Camino Partners, and founder of Starts With Us. They join regular "sharks" Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary.

Jason Blum Will Make A Great Shark

With the popular ABC series set to make its return on Friday, September 29th, here's a look at the Season 15 key art poster – as well as an official overview – for Shark Tank Season 15:

ABC's Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its 15th season. The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire, and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Shark Tank will feature a blockbuster lineup of guest Sharks during the 2023-2024 season, including the following: Jason Blum, CEO and founder, Blumhouse; Michael Rubin, chairman and CEO, Fanatics; Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, founder of CN2 Ventures, and co-founder of Pizzana; Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, and founding partner of SKIMS; and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, founder of Camino Partners, and founder of Starts With Us. The guest Sharks will appear individually alongside four other Sharks in various episodes.

Bring it on. This is my family's comfort show, and now that one of my faves, Jason Blum, is appearing, I couldn't be more excited about this season. that this show has been running for 15 seasons is absurd and oddly comforting. Never would have thought that the smirking face of Kevin O'Leary would make me feel better.

Shark Tank begins airing its 15th season on Friday, September 29th, on ABC.

