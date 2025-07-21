Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Jensen Ackles on Discussing Supernatural Revival Idea with Eric Kripke

Jensen Ackles discusses running the idea of a Supernatural revival by Eric Kripke, and when he might run the idea by him again.

Last week, we had a chance to check in with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, who took part in an interview and Q&A in honor of the 20th anniversary of Supernatural. The topic that caught our attention? Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins addressed which format they would prefer if there ever were a revival/reunion project (more on that below). Speaking with Men's Health for an interview/profile in support of his Prime Video's Countdown that went live earlier today, had a chance to offer more on the topic.

"If I had my druthers, I'd want someone like Kripke [Eric Kripke, Supernatural and The Boys creator] or Andrew Dabb or Jeremy Carver [writers and executive producers on the show] at the helm—somebody who was truly in the trenches with us and understands the heart of the show and all the lore," Ackles shared about who he would want to see fronting the effort. "I would feel comfortable if any one of those guys were to come back with an idea to crank up the Impala again. But everybody's off doing their own thing. And everybody's doing very well, thankfully. The stars will really have to align for that to happen."

That said, it was an idea that he ran by Kripke at one point – but once again, it was a matter of timing. "I mentioned it one time, but he was in the middle of putting out a fire on 'Gen V' while also putting out a massive fire on 'The Boys.' He was like, 'You want me to think about another show?!" Ackles added, though he's open to giving it another try. "But once 'The Boys' finishes up, once he gets that final season out and can get his feet back underneath him a little bit, maybe I'll float the idea again."

Supernatural Trio on Revival's Format & Tone

Speaking with TV Insider in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins were asked which format they would prefer for a Supernatural revival, like a series, a limited series, or a feature film. With a setup like that, it was too easy for the trio to resist going for the joke. Collins envisioned "a puppet show," while Padalecki had an "anime" in mind. Ackles offered up "Marionettes," which elicited laughter and all three referencing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's film Team America: World Police. On a serious note, Padalecki shared, "We're all a lot older than we were 20 years ago. I don't know if I have 22 episodes of 'Supernatural' in me. I think a limited series would be great."

Regarding the tone they would want the revival to have, Ackles shared that he thought about the difference being on streaming would've brought to the show. "I've thought about this because we've been asked what would the show have looked like had it been on a streamer. And it would've been different. It would've been a little more R-rated," he explained. "But part of me feels like, because of what we did for so long and what the tone is, I feel like changing that now might be doing it a disservice. I could see the benefit in keeping it like a broadcast show."

Padalecki noted that he liked "the rules that broadcast television put on us because we still played." When Ackles added that they were still able to push the envelope with the show, Padalecki agreed: "We pushed the envelope so much within those boundaries. There's an art to that." Collins shared that he had asked series creator Kripke, "If you ever did a reboot of 'Supernatural,' what do you think it would be?" Kripke's response? "He said he would want it to be as horrifying as possible," Collins added. Padalecki wasn't surprised by Kripke's perspective, with Ackles noting, "He's doing that. It's called 'The Boys!'"

