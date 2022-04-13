Jensen Ackles Talks Walker, Jared Padalecki, Kansas & SPN Easter Eggs

Earlier today, we shared a look at some behind-the-scenes images of Jensen Ackles (The Boys) on the set as he was directing his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast of The CW's Walker for this week's episode S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play"(written by Katherine Alyse). We got to hear from the director during filming as the crew put him through his paces "identity crisis"-wise (some fun pranking starting here & wrapping here). But now, Ackles is sharing some thoughts with EW about what it was like seeing his SPN brother-in-arms in a new role & on a new show and working with the rock band Kansas, followed by a few words about some Supernatural easter eggs that viewers should keep an eye on.

On Working with Padalecki & Seeing Him in a New "Universe": "Funny enough, I feel like Walker is probably more like Jared than Sam was, not necessarily in actual character development, but just in mannerisms and reactionary things, the nuances of what Jared's doing. I think this feels a little closer to him, which is great because who knows him better than him?" Ackles explained. "It was fun to get back into the shorthand with him with performance notes, with technical notes. I can even use a reference to a movie and he knows that I'm actually giving him a note. There's nobody else I can do that with. He and I have that, and we'll always have that. That's not something that fades away."

On How Kansas Appearing Came About: "They were like, 'We're writing that script right now, but we just found out Kansas is actually going to be in Austin playing one night and it happens to be three days before you start working.' So I was in prep and basically, they broke the main unit early on the previous episode so that they could do a full company move over to the Moody Theater in downtown Austin and we could set up and shoot, essentially, a rock concert. So I shot that while in prep, and then a couple days later we started rolling on principle photography for me."

So Did Having Kansas on "Walker" Bring Some "Supernatural" Closure? "Yeah, and they were also really excited that they were getting to scratch an itch that didn't get scratched. I didn't know this, but they were literally at the airport and some of them were getting on a plane to come to Vancouver when they got called and told, 'Sorry, COVID, we're shutting down.' So that's how close we were to having that experience with them. The fact that we got to do that in any capacity felt like we got to scratch an itch that needed to be scratched."

Yes, There Will Be "Supernatural" Easter Eggs in Ackles' Episode: "Katherine Alyse, who wrote the episode, knows 'Supernatural' very well and essentially wrote a lot of Easter eggs. I was either like, 'Oh, I can absolutely do that' or, 'I can level that up.' We definitely tried to pepper in the Easter eggs when we could."