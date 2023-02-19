Jeremy Renner Undergoes Electric Stimulation Workout in Update Video Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown) took to Instagram Stories to update his recovery as he undergoes an electric stimulation workout.

In front of the camera, actor Jeremy Renner has the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan & Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown lighting up the screens this weekend (more on that in a minute). But behind the scenes, Renner is sharing a look at how his recovery is going from massive injuries he sustained over the New Year's weekend from an accident involving a snowplow. With The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" playing and the text "Electric Stimulation Workout out and muscle strength" across the screen, the video that Renner posted on Instagram stories shows the actor in the middle of electro-therapy treatment on his leg to deal with muscle issues and pain.

And here's a look at the Instagram Stories video posted by Renner, courtesy of Jeremy Renner Net:

Jeremy Renner: Mayor of Kingstown S02E06 "Left with the Nose"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 6 "Left with the Nose": In the Christian Donovan-penned next chapter, Mike (Jeremy Renner) leverages a favor with the new powers in charge. Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) finds himself short on patience as Anchor Bay becomes increasingly volatile. Kyle (Taylor Handley) and Mike have a heart to heart. Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) gets some troubling news.

In the following look behind the scenes of S02E05 "Kill Box," Handley & Nishi Munshi (Tracy McLusky) discuss where their respective characters are at this season. Following that, Renner, Handley & Derek Webster (Stevie) discuss Mike's insistence that Milo pay for his crimes and the disappearance of the bonds.And then, Bamtefa and EP Stephen Kay break down the ramifications from the growing prison violence:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.