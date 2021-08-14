Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 25: All Washed Up?

A boat race in a pool! A drunken Snooki! And not much else! Will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season four end with a bang, or a whimper? Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and I have to be honest with you. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is falling back into bad habits after starting off strong with the second half of Season 4. Now that Angelina's marriage drama is mostly resolved, at least in the context of the season, it seems like the producers have nothing left. As a result, the show has stretched out J-Woww's birthday party for two episodes now, with the actual party only just starting at the end of this week's episode, titled "The S.S. Side Piece."

The major drama this week revolved around a boat-making contest, as the roommates split off from the significant others with the task of building a functional, seaworthy vessel out of a sheet of cardboard and a roll of duct tape. Saffire was tasked with piloting the significant others' boat, the Speedy Bear, while Snooki was meant to be the pilot of The Side Piece. Unfortunately, Snooki got too wasted on wine and had to sit out the race at the Poconos resort pool, leaving Angelina to fill in. Angelina cheated during the race, first by getting handsy with Saffire's boat, and then receiving help from her husband, Chris, who betrayed his own team to jump in the pool and pull Angelina to victory. It was Nikki who seemed saltiest over the cheating, holding a grudge even hours later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roomies Boat Race: SS Sidepiece vs. Speedy Bear 🚣‍♂️ Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmUasfAiHv8)

I don't blame her, comrades. Fidel Castro once cheated me in a contest to see who could arrest the most dissidents and imprison them indefinitely. That sneaky bastard actually sent his secret police out to rouse citizens from their homes and force them to engage in sedition just so he could arrest them. I was so mad I shared some of his deepest secrets with the American CIA, but in retrospect, it was a pretty good trick. You should have seen the looks on those dissidents' faces, comrades! Haw haw haw haw!

Another "story" this episode consisted of Snooki wandering the empty hallways of the resort after drinking too much wine, which would have actually been great if it wasn't taking place during the coronavirus pandemic and Snooki could have interacted with bystanders, but the empty resort provided little fodder for Snooki's drunken meatball antics. Another minor side plot consisted of Angelina trying to find out exactly what Lauren asked Chris about during the significant others' dinner. That point may or may not be resolved next issue.

Finally, Angelina tuned to Vinnie for help writing a speech to give at J-Woww's party. Angelina's ideas for jokes seemed mostly mean-spirited, so Vinny's cringe-worthy humor will be a welcome replacement. Unfortunately, we didn't get to hear the speech because MTV decided to stretch that out into two more episodes after this one. Yes, comrades, that will mark four episodes taking place in a single 24-hour period.

It's sad to see Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 heading for a disappointing ending after the second half of the season started out so strong, but to so some degree, comrades, it isn't the show's fault. Producers were forced to cut down scenes involving Ron and Saffire's romance due to Ron's domestic violence arrest before the mid-season premiere, and that surely didn't help the show's natural tendency to drag out minor drama for as long as possible. Another missing factor is the show's cast interacting with real-world people, which has been impossible during the pandemic.

Next week may offer Jersey Shore: Family Vacation a shot at redemption, especially if Angelina's speech skews mean and sparks drama, but it may not be until Season 5 when we get a true return to form for the cast and the show. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 25 - The S.S. Side Piece Review by El Presidente 4 / 10 It's sad to see Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 heading for a disappointing ending after the second half of the season started out so strong, but to so some degree, comrades, it isn't the show's fault. Producers were forced to cut down scenes involving Ron and Saffire's romance due to Ron's domestic violence arrest before the mid-season premiere, and that surely didn't help the show's natural tendency to drag out minor drama for as long as possible. Another missing factor is the show's cast interacting with real-world people, which has been impossible during the pandemic.