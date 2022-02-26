Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 8: Prank War Escalation

But first, a message to a dear friend of mine: Vlad, I know you are doing all of this just to look cool in front of Xi. Just stop it, bro. He's not that into you. Anyway, this week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started with the same tease we saw at the end of last week's episode, with the cast, at a resort in the Florida Keys, freaking out as a dead body is pulled out of the pool at night.

The show immediately cuts back to the morning, which means they are going to take the whole episode to get back to the body scene. But four minutes in, they spoil what's going on: Deena decides to claim the Prank War Championship by planning a murder mystery party but not telling the roommates. She sets it up with an acting troupe that does that sort of thing, and it plays out throughout the day.

First, while the cast is hanging out at the resort bar, playing bingo, two actors arrive, playing a married couple. They have a loud fight right behind J-Woww, who eavesdrops and revels in the drama. Then, later on, the woman playing the wife walks past the cast with another man, and J-Woww notices that as well. Finally, the body scene happens at the end of the episode, and everyone freaks out before, of course, it will be continued next week.

This was one of the better episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, or any of its family of spinoffs, in a while. I liked that it spotlighted Deena for once, and I have to compliment Deena on her acting that really sold the prank. And there are enough other stories brewing that I actually believe they might be able to go the rest of the season without stretching out a single night of drama into six episodes.

Also this episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, we got to see more of Lauren going full Karen, as she snapped her finger at a waitress to complain that her margarita wasn't spicy enough. The Situation, teaming with 24, lost at Bocce Ball to Vinny and Deena's Chris despite claiming to be the Bocce Ball champion from his time in prison. And The Situation also has begun to suspect that Angelina and her Chris are lying about making up and having sex, based on inconsistent stories about their sexual positions, and he shares this suspicion with the others. Oh, and this:

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!