Jersey Shore News: Ronnie and Saffire Are Now Officially Engaged

After being arrested (again) for domestic violence in April, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is taking the next "logical" step in his relationship with Saffire Matos: a marriage proposal?! Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, back from a secret mission once again with the latest news on the greatest television franchise in history: Jersey Shore. And I bring… well, I won't say good news. How about just news? Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie and his girlfriend, Saffire, are officially engaged!

Ronnie dropped the news on The 'Gram, where he posted a photo of his proposal, spelling out the words "will you marry me," in the sand on the beach. And yes, comrades, I checked. He spelled everything right. On Instagram, Ronnie wrote: "I love you 💕 Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes" He followed it up with a second post from the same scene, saying, "It's OFFICIAL! 💍❤️ #LinkInBio for all the details #SheSaidYes #foreverandalways❤️"

The proposal comes less than two months after Ronnie was arrested on a domestic violence call, though Ronnie and Saffire immediately insisted things were okay between them and police soon announced no felony charges would be filed. And in a surreptitious engagement day surprise, Ronnie's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jennifer Harley, was herself arrested (again) for domestic violence after, according to TMZ, allegedly threatening to shoot her current boyfriend while dropping the n-word. Ah, young love.

Though Ronnie is currently featured in Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, many fans believe his scenes have been edited down after the arrest, and Ronnie recently announced he would step back from filming the show to focus on mental health issues. However, it's hard to imagine MTV can resist filming another Jersey Shore wedding, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Ronnie and Saffire brought back into the fold by Season 5. Then again, it's possible that J-Woww and boyfriend 24 could be hearing wedding bells in their future as well.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to help.

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.

