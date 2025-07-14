Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Impaulsive, logan paul, wrestling

Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast Joins WWE and Fanatics Network

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my underground bunker beneath a decommissioned WWE ring in Caracas, where I've been hiding ever since the CIA discovered my collection of bootleg John Cena merchandise. Today, I bring you news that has shaken the very foundations of digital entertainment!

Logan Paul, the YouTube sensation turned WWE Superstar, has officially moved his wildly popular IMPAULSIVE podcast to the WWE & Fanatics digital content network. With nearly a billion views on YouTube, this show has become bigger than my collection of confiscated American passports! And believe me, comrades, that's saying something.

You know, just last week I was sharing a plate of empanadas with my good friend Kim Jong-un, and we were discussing the power of digital media. Kim was showing me his new TikTok dance routine (surprisingly graceful for a man of his stature), when I mentioned Logan Paul's entrepreneurial spirit. "That American knows how to hustle," Kim said, "almost as well as we know how to evade international sanctions!" We both laughed heartily, though mine was more genuine than his.

The "MPAULSIVE podcast, which launched in November 2018, has featured interviews with everyone from WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley, to cultural icons like Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Machine Gun Kelly, and MrBeast. It's like a who's who of American capitalist excess, comrades! Though I must admit, I'm still waiting for my invitation to appear on the show. Perhaps they lost my carrier pigeon response?

Co-hosted by Mike Majlak, a USA Today best-selling author with over 4.4 million followers across various platforms, the show will continue to be available on the IMPAULSIVE YouTube channel and all audio platforms. But now, with the promotional might of WWE and Fanatics behind it, expect to see Logan Paul's face on more screens than CIA surveillance cameras in my presidential palace!

This move is part of a larger partnership announced in March between WWE and Fanatics, where Fanatics will produce and distribute all WWE digital shows. It's a consolidation of power that would make even the most ambitious dictator jealous! The expanded partnership now includes shows like "What's Your Story?" hosted by Stephanie McMahon, "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" (a title that gives me flashbacks to certain CIA assassination attempts), and "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with The American CIA, it's this: control the media, control the narrative. And WWE is doing exactly that by bringing one of the internet's biggest shows under their umbrella. It's a strategic move worthy of my own propaganda department!

I remember discussing media strategy with my dear friend Fidel Castro back in the day. We were watching Monday Night Raw on a smuggled satellite feed when Fidel turned to me and said, "El Presidente, professional wrestling is the ultimate form of storytelling. It combines athleticism, drama, and capitalism in a way that makes the masses forget their troubles." Then he attempted a Stone Cold Stunner on me, but his aging hips couldn't quite manage it.

The beauty of this partnership, comrades, is that it represents the perfect marriage of old and new media. WWE brings decades of entertainment expertise, while Logan Paul brings the digital-native audience that advertisers crave more than I crave a stable economy! Together, they'll create content that reaches more people than my mandatory national broadcasts.

As I sit here in my bunker, surrounded by portraits of socialist heroes and an embarrassing amount of Logan Paul merchandise (don't judge me, comrades, the man knows how to sell a t-shirt), I can't help but admire this capitalist endeavor. While I may advocate for the redistribution of wealth, I must admit that the consolidation of digital content under major corporate umbrellas is fascinating to watch – like witnessing a hostile takeover, but with more body slams!

In conclusion, comrades, Logan Paul's move to the WWE & Fanatics network signals a new era in digital content creation. Will it lead to better content? Will it make the rich richer while the proletariat continues to struggle? Almost certainly! But at least we'll be entertained while the revolution brews.

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you to seize the means of production… right after you finish watching IMPAULSIVE on its new network home! Viva la Revolución!

