Jessica Jones Might Stick Around The MCU After "Daredevil: Born Again"

Krysten Ritter and Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum are hinting that Jessica Jones will have an active MCU life after Daredevil: Born Again.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again made its presence known at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 in a huge way this past weekend. During the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum announced that Season 2 would hit Disney+ screens in March 2026. Following that, the first trailer for the second season was screened, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones getting a massive reaction from the audience – though Ritter would get an even louder reaction when she made her way out onto the stage to join Cox and Winderbaum. But as exciting as it will be to see Ritter's Jessica Jones back to kicking ass and taking names during the second season, Ritter and Winderbaum are dropping hints that Jessica's MCU run is just getting started.

Speaking with Bandon Davis for Phase Hero LIVE (you can check out the entire video above), Davis asked Winderbaum when we would be getting "Jessica Jones: Born Again," with Winderbaum offering an interesting response. "Maybe sooner than you think," he replied, with the look of someone who knows more than he can share at this point. Later, Davis asked Ritter if there were certain other aspects about the character that she would want to explore. "Yes. Um… I'm going to say yes. There's a lot of stuff that I felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it, and I'm not going to say any of it because we're going to be doing it," Ritter replied, with some interesting smiles and looks between Ritter and Winderbaum.

"Bummed to miss New York Comicon, but we're holding down the fort in the Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Writers Room. Yep, Season 3! Best bunch of maniacs I've ever worked with. Can't wait for y'all to see Season 2!," Scardapane wrote as the caption to his post announcing the good news. "[2nd pic- photo credit @feldmanmoses] Big shout out to our EP/Writer Jesse Wigutow for Tron: Ares. The room went out and checked it out in solidarity. Big day, we don't get out in the sunlight often. Congrats Jesse! 🥳. *Jen's not officially on the staff but she had to come out and show support. *Chantelle Wells I can't find your IG handle to tag you."

Here's a look back at D'Onofrio's ten-ton tease from last month that Season 3 had been given the green light, followed by some really great words to describe the upcoming second season:

2 is complete. 2 is quite something.

Emotional, chaotic and just plain Bat Shit Crazy! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

