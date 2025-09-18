Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Jimmy Kimmel, Buffy/Angel, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, The Boys, David Tennant, Nathan Fillion & Jensen Ackles, Buffy/Angel, South Park, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Abbott Elementary, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s The Muppet Show, Jimmy Kimmel/FCC, ABC's High Potential, TBS's AEW Dynamite, WWE 2K25, Prime Video's The Boys, David Tennant, Nathan Fillion & Jensen Ackles, Doritos & Stranger Things 5, Buffy/Angel: Charisma Carpenter, Netflix's Monster, CBS's A PAW Patrol Christmas, Comedy Central's South Park, Netflix's One Piece, Star Trek: Year One, Prime Video's Gen V, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Abbott Elementary, Peacemaker, The Muppet Show, Jimmy Kimmel, High Potential, The Boys, David Tennant, Nathan Fillion & Jensen Ackles, Buffy/Angel: Charisma Carpenter, Monster, South Park, One Piece, Gen V, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 18, 2025:
Abbott Elementary Season 5 Trailer Teases Big Changes, New Faces
Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: "Back to the Suture" Images Released
The Muppet Show: Seth Rogen & Sabrina Carpenter Planning 2026 Return
Jimmy Kimmel Suspended by ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments
High Potential Season 2: S02E02 "Checkmate" Image Gallery Released
AEW Dynamite: September to Remember Preview – Better to Forget
WWE 2K25 Releases New Hall of Legends DLC Pack
The Boys Finds a Way to Make "Unboxing" Feel Kinda Naughty (VIDEO)
Doctor Who: David Tennant on How "Speaking Your Truth" Can Be "Spicy"
The Rookie: Nathan Fillion's "Dad Jokes" Get Jensen Ackles' Approval
Doritos Goes Back To 1987 For New Stranger Things Promo
Buffy/Angel: Carpenter on Why She Went Public with Joss Whedon Claims
Monster S04: Billie Lourd & Jessica Barden Join "Lizzie Borden" Season
CBS Set to Celebrate "A PAW Patrol Christmas" This November
New South Park Delayed One Week; "This One's on Us": Parker & Stone
High Potential: "Always Sunny" Easter Eggs; "The Rookie" Crossover?
One Piece Cast Dives "Into the Grand Line" in New Season 2 BTS Look
Star Trek: Year One: Goldsman on Keeping Kirk Prequel "Dream" Alive
Gen V, Splinter Cell, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Gen V: Check Out Our Season 2 Soundtrack Exclusive First Listen & More
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!