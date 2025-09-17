Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: doritos, pepsico

Doritos Goes Back To 1987 For New Stranger Things Promo

Doritos are going back to the '80s with a new promotion, as they have some new tie-ins with Season Five of Stranger Things

Article Summary Doritos launches a limited-edition Stranger Things promo with classic '80s-inspired packaging.

New Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch flavor debuts, inspired by 1987 pizza culture.

Exclusive glow-in-the-dark Spicy Sweet Chili Minis bring retro flair to classic Doritos flavors.

Fans can expect more '80s-themed Doritos surprises tied to Stranger Things Season Five release.

Doritos has launched a new promo this week, as they are taking the brand back to the late '80s with a new Stranger Things tie-in. PepsiCo and Netflix have come together for this new promotion, as you'll see bags of Doritos with their classic '80s look to them, as well as a new Pizza x Cool Ranch flavor, and some glow-in-the-dark cans for their Minis Dark Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. All to promote Season Five of the show, which will be happening on November 12.

Doritos x Stranger Things

In honor of the series' epic conclusion, Doritos is launching limited-edition flavors and retro packaging designed to transport fans straight to Hawkins, Indiana, 1987 – the heart of the show's nostalgia-fueled universe. The star of the snack lineup? Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch: a bold mashup inspired by '80s pizza culture and the rise of Cool Ranch, a flavor that was all the rage in 1987, the same year Stranger Things Season Five is set.

This isn't just a chip – it's the kind of snack you'd expect to find on a Hawkins convenience store shelf, perfect for fans ready to crunch into the nostalgia and excitement of the final season. Doritos is also rolling out Stranger Things-themed packaging across four classic flavors, plus Doritos Minis Glow in the Dark Spicy Sweet Chili, making it easier than ever for fans to snack in style while they watch the new season. The adventures don't stop with the snacks. Fans should keep their walkie-talkies handy for more exciting Doritos announcements that'll pull them even deeper into the world of Stranger Things and the 1980s.

"Our fans have been asking us for a pizza-flavored Doritos for some time. It's one of our top-requested flavors, and the launch of Stranger Things Season Five felt like the perfect time to deliver. The new Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch mash-up in its retro '80s bag was designed to fit perfectly into 1987 Hawkins, where pizza is a part of fan lore and Doritos Cool Ranch would have been one of the hottest new snacks."

