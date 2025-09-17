Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: PAW Patrol

CBS Set to Celebrate "A PAW Patrol Christmas" This November

PAW Patrol will celebrate the holidays over on CBS & Paramount+ on November 28th. Here's what you need to know about A PAW Patrol Christmas."

As cold and bitter as our hearts and souls can be at times, we have a soft spot for when the news starts dropping about new holiday specials. So, if you're a fan of Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment's PAW Patrol, you're gonna like what we have to pass along. No stranger to holiday animation, CBS and Paramount+ will be stuffing our stockings with the hour-long special A PAW Patrol Christmas on Friday, November 28th (running from 8 pm to 9 pm ET/PT). Here's an early look at what we can expect:

CBS's A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it's up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.

The holiday event is one of the original hour-long "PAW Patrol" specials that were previously announced, with each set to spotlight a different pup. On Friday, October 3rd, the fun kicks off with Nickelodeon's Valiente: A Tracker Story, with the remaining specials set to run throughout 2026 (along with an all-new Season 12 episodes of PAW Patrol).

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment's series has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, is seen in 180 territories, and is translated into 33 languages. The property's first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

