WWE 2K25 Releases New Hall of Legends DLC Pack

WWE 2K25 has seven new wrestlers to add to the game,, as the Hall of Legends pack adds Goldberg, Victoria, Mark Henry, and more

The Hall of Legends pack brings seven iconic WWE Superstars from different eras to the game roster.

New Hall of Legends Arena, quest storylines, and unlockable creation parts included with the expansion.

DLC available as a standalone purchase, part of Season Pass, and special WWE 2K25 editions.

2K Games has released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K25, as the game goes down the Attitude Era and some extras with the Hall of Legends pack. Specifically, four are from the Attitude Era, as you're getting D'Lo Brown, Mark Henry, and the New Age Outlaws, while you're also seeing Goldberg from WCW, Victoria from the Ruthless Aggression Era, and Nikki Bella, who is back in the company. We have the full details below, as the content is now available as a stand-alone purchase or as part of the Season Pass.

WWE 2K25 – Hall of Legends

The Hall of Legends expansion includes new playable Superstars and WWE Hall of Fame inductees Goldberg and Nikki Bella, also unlocking them in several other game modes, as well as the new Hall of Legends Arena in The Island. The expansion is available for purchase in-game only at a cost of 50,000 VC and also includes new The Island quest storyline content and new unlockable creation parts. The Attitude Era marked a time in WWE history when seemingly anything could happen and WWE Superstars constantly pushed the envelope in the ring and on the mic. The Attitude Era Superstars Pack features five memorable names of that era, alongside over 50 new moves and taunts.

D'Lo Brown debuted as a member of the imposing Nation of Domination stable, establishing himself with his impressive 'Lo Down frog splash finisher, often aided by his signature chest protector, and his unique head shake taunt. Brown would capture the Intercontinental Championship and held the European Championship four times during his WWE career, tied for most reigns ever with that title. One of the most disruptive and electrifying tag teams in history, The New Age Outlaws, comprised of "Road Dogg" Jesse James and "Badd Ass" Billy Gunn, served up unpredictability and a penchant for controversy, backed by Gunn's in-ring ability and James' memorable gift of gab. Members of the WWE Hall of Fame inductee D-Generation X stable, James and Gunn captured the World Tag Team Championships together five times, and enjoyed a one-time reign as WWE Tag Team Championships, with each of them individually having held the Intercontinental and Hardcore Championships.

A two-time WWE Women's Champion, Victoria utilized her impressive power and physique as a former strength sports and fitness competitor to dominate the WWE women's roster. Known for her punishing Widow's Peak finishing move, she holds victories over legendary Superstars including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly. WWE has seen many impressive physical specimens step into the ring, but few can lay claim to the resume of the "World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry. A WWE Hall of Famer, Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and European Champion. A two-time Olympian prior to his WWE debut, Henry still holds unbroken powerlifting records. Henry displayed great versatility and an ability to reinvent himself throughout his lengthy WWE career, which included stints as a menacing member of the Nation of Domination stable, a comedic turn as a flirtatious ladies' man, and the version represented in the Attitude Era Superstars Pack: A dominant powerhouse who forcibly inducted his opponents into the figurative "Hall of Pain."

The Attitude Era Superstars Pack includes MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar. The pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition.

