Monster S04: Billie Lourd & Jessica Barden Join "Lizzie Borden" Season

Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster, with Season 4 focusing on Lizzie Borden.

Lourd will play Lizzie Borden's sister Emma, while Barden stars as close friend Nance O’Neill

Ella Beatty leads the new Monster season, with filming set for Los Angeles this fall

Charlie Hunnam returns for a supporting role, joining a star-studded Netflix anthology cast

During this past weekend's 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal), star of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) Monster: The Ed Gein Story, shared that he would be joining the Ella Beatty-starring fourth season of the Netflix anthology series. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported that "American Horror Story" universe icon Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories, Dune: Prophecy) have joined the cast of the Lizzie Borden (Beatty)-focused installment in recurring roles. Lourd is on board as Lizzie's older sister, Emma Borden. Barden's Nance O'Neill was a stage actress whose close friendship with Lizzie created a rift between her and her sister Emma. With production set to get underway in Los Angeles this fall and Max Winkler directing the first episode, the season's cast also includes Vicky Krieps as maid Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall as Lizzie's stepmother Abby Borden, and Hunnam as her father, Andrew Borden.

This past weekend, Hunnam offered some insights into what it was like working on the latest season of the horror anthology and portraying the infamous serial killer. But the biggest headline was that Hunnam confirmed that he would also be joining the cast of the fourth season of "Monster":

In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) as Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife.

The streaming series cast also includes Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) as Adeline Watkins, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island) as Ilse Koch, Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon) as Anthony Perkins, Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters) as Deputy Worden, Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travelers) as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop) as Dr. Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile) as Enid Watkins, and Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) as Bernice Worden.

