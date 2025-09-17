Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW September to Remember, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: September to Remember Preview – Better to Forget

The Chadster previews AEW Dynamite: September to Remember! Tony Khan steals from WWE's ECW legacy while The Chadster suffers Keighleyanne's alcohol ban! 😤

The Chadster can't believe what's happening tonight! 😱 AEW Dynamite: September to Remember is airing as a special three-hour episode, and Tony Khan has once again proven he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off that AEW is using the September to Remember name, which is clearly stealing from ECW's old November to Remember events. 🙄 ECW is owned by WWE, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Tony Khan can't just take wrestling history that belongs to WWE and use it for AEW Dynamite: September to Remember just because AEW actually embodies the spirit of ECW more than anything WWE has ever produced! Auughh man! So unfair!

And get this – AEW Dynamite: September to Remember is happening right when everyone should be talking about WWE's incredible announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦 Tony Khan is clearly trying to steal WWE's spotlight with this three-hour September to Remember special. Plus, AEW is counter-programming WWE's WrestlePalooza this weekend with All Out! Sure, Tony Khan technically announced All Out months before WWE announced WrestlePalooza, but that was obviously Tony Khan's plot to make WWE look like they have Small Dick Energy and are counterprogramming everything AEW does! 😡 The Chadster sees right through these schemes! It's AEW that's obsessed with WWE, not the other way around, just like it's obvious that Tony Khan is the one who is obsessed with The Chadster!

Making matters worse, Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink any Seagram's Escapes Spiked during tonight's September to Remember! How is anyone supposed to endure THREE HOURS of AEW Dynamite without alcohol?! 🚫🍺 The Chadster encourages all readers to protest this injustice by using #CancelKeighleyanne on social media!

Tonight's September to Remember Card Will Ruin Wrestling Forever!

Contract Signing Chaos 📝

Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher are having a contract signing for their AEW World Championship match at All Out. The Chadster hates how AEW lets their contract signings get all chaotic and unpredictable! 😤 In WWE, contract signings follow a proper formula where someone goes through a table exactly when you expect it. This uncertainty is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong 💀

Jon Moxley is facing Roderick Strong tonight, and The Chadster knows this match will be full of unnecessary violence and blood that gets the crowd way too excited! 🩸 WWE properly sanitizes their violence so it's family-friendly and predictable. Plus, Darby Allin keeps following Moxley around, which creates unpredictable storytelling that makes The Chadster feel unsafe! And let's not forget that Jon Moxley literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when he left WWE!

AEW Unified Championship Eliminator 🏆

The Beast Mortos vs. Máscara Dorada will determine who joins Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita at All Out. The Chadster is furious that AEW gives away important matches like this on free TV! 😠 WWE would save this for a premium live event funded by Saudi Arabia and designed to launder the country's human rights record (which is already spotless, btw), as they should! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business!

No Holds Barred Nonsense 🕷️

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred match is exactly the kind of violent women's wrestling that gets crowds too invested! The Chadster prefers WWE's approach where matches are carefully choreographed and never get too intense. This match on September to Remember will probably have actual storytelling and character development – disgusting! 🤮

Tag Team Qualifier Overload 🏷️

Three different tag team qualifying matches for All Out?! The Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks, Hechicero and Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight, and Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed – that's way too much tag team wrestling! 😫 WWE knows to limit tag team matches so fans don't get too excited about the division. These high-workrate matches with clean finishes will ruin fans' expectations!

Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona 💪

Bobby Lashley literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW! Now he's facing Toa Liona in what will surely be an intense hoss fight that gets the crowd way too hyped! The Chadster misses when Lashley was in WWE having properly paced matches with appropriate rest holds and doing cuckold storylines with Rusev's wife. The Chadster was really into those. Really into them. 😔

Riho vs. Robyn Renegade 🎌

Riho vs. Robyn Renegade will probably be another fast-paced match with actual wrestling moves instead of proper WWE-style storytelling through facial expressions during rest holds! The Chadster can't handle all this workrate on September to Remember!

Toni Storm's Spotlight 🎬

Toni Storm getting a spotlight segment where she can show personality and character? 🙄 In WWE, champions properly repeat the same catchphrases every week! This creative freedom on AEW Dynamite: September to Remember is ruining wrestling!

Christian and Copeland Face-to-Face with FTR 🎤

Christian, Adam Copeland, and FTR having an unpredictable confrontation is exactly what The Chadster hates! WWE would properly script every word and movement. This spontaneous tension building doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

Speaking of which, wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff recently said, "AEW's problem is they give fans exactly what they want instead of telling them what they should want like WWE does. Tony Khan should listen to my objective advice and book more like WWE so he can get a job there – I mean, improve his product!" 🎙️ See? Even unbiased journalists agree with The Chadster! Eric probably suffers Tony Khan's harassment too for his commitment to objective journalism!

AEW Dynamite: Septembet to Remember Inspires A Strange Dream Without Tony Khan? 🤔

The Chadster needs to tell readers something weird. Last night, The Chadster had a dream where Tony Khan wasn't involved at all! 😲 The Chadster was driving the Mazda Miata down a sunny coastal highway with Smash Mouth's "All Star" playing on the radio. 🚗 The windows were down, the breeze was perfect, and The Chadster stopped at a beach where Keighleyanne was actually waiting (without texting that guy Gary!). They built sandcastles and ate ice cream, and The Chadster didn't think about wrestling even once! The Chadster felt… peaceful? Happy? The Chadster even thought "maybe people can enjoy different things and it doesn't need to affect The Chadster's own enjoyment of the things he likes" before waking up in a cold sweat! 😰

What is Tony Khan planning by suddenly stopping his dream invasions?! This has to be some reverse psychology scheme! Though The Chadster has been feeling strangely clear-headed lately without the Seagram's Escapes Spiked… No! That's probably what Tony Khan wants The Chadster to think! 🤯

Final Plea: Forget About AEW Dynamite: September to Remember

The Chadster warns everyone: DO NOT watch AEW Dynamite: September to Remember tonight at 8/7C on TBS and MAX! Watching will only embolden Tony Khan to keep personally attacking The Chadster with his successful wrestling shows! The Chadster needs to figure out what Tony Khan's new scheme is… right after The Chadster finishes this strange urge to go for a jog and drink some water. 🏃‍♂️💧 What is happening to The Chadster?! This sobriety is making The Chadster have impure thoughts like "AEW fans are allowed to enjoy what they enjoy!" Auughh man! So unfair!

