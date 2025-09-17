Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Gen V, Splinter Cell, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, CIA, High Potential, Gen V, Marvel Zombies, Splinter Cell, Alien: Earth, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on the latest from Gen V, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, The Rookie, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Get updates on a new season for The Morning Show, a Doctor Who honor, and Marvel Zombies teaser.

Check out sneak peeks and exclusive first looks at top series across streaming platforms.

Stay informed with behind-the-scenes news, casting updates, and previews for upcoming must-see shows.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's CIA, Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's High Potential, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8, Prime Video's Gen V, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Crunchyroll & NYCC 2025, FX's Alien: Earth, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's House of the Dragon, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 17, 2025:

Tulsa King Scores Season 4 Green Light Ahead of Season 3 Return

The Morning Show Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Return

The Rookie: Nathan Fillion's "Dad Jokes" Come with a Sweet Soundtrack

CIA: Natalee Linez Joins CBS's Upcoming Tom Ellis-Starring Series

WWE Raw Review: Take Notes, Tony Khan – This is REAL Wrestling

High Potential: ABC Series Taps Keith Carradine as Season 2 Guest Star

Kaiju No. 8 Collector's Blu-Ray Coming in December From Crunchyroll

Gen V Season 2 Sneak Peek: Jordan & Emma Are Saved by… Cate?!?

Marvel Zombies Teaser: Who Can Stop Earth's Mightiest (Undead) Heroes?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E03: "El Sacrificio" Images Released

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Trailer: Things Get Personal for Sam Fisher

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Its New York Comic Con 2025 Plans: Panels & More

Alien: Earth Season 1 Ep. 7: Here's Our Updated "Emergence" Preview

High Potential Returns! Check Out Our Updated S02E01: "Pawns" Preview

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Set for BAFTA Cymru Honour

Doctor Who: Is It Alex Kingston or River Song Dancing on "Strictly"?

House of the Dragon: Olivia Cooke on Need for Intimacy Coordinators

Star Trek: Khan Composers on Balancing Old & New, Honoring Legacy

