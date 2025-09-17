Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: the muppet show

The Muppet Show: Seth Rogen & Sabrina Carpenter Planning 2026 Return

Seth Rogen, Sabrina Carpenter, and Disney+ have plans for The Muppet Show to make its return in 2026. Here's what you need to know...

In the immortal words of LL Cool J, don't call it a comeback; they been here for years. We're talking about Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the rest of the gang from the Muppet Theatre. That said, we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter can work their magic on The Muppet Show when it returns for a one-off on Disney+ in 2026. "It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to get things started as 'The Muppet Show' returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star Sabrina Carpenter!" In honor of next year's 50th anniversary, the gang is getting the band back together for a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos. Though not confirmed in the official announcement, reports are that the special could serve as a backdoor pilot for a series should viewing numbers prove impressive. Reports that Rogen and producing partner Evan Goldberg were close to finalizing a deal for a new take on the popular series were rumbling over the past few weeks.

Viewers can expect veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel returning to perform most of the Muppet characters, with a team of additional performers joining them for the special. Stemming from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey, Disney+'s The Muppet Show will be executive-produced by Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures, alongside David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach via Muppets Studio. Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson will also serve as executive producers. Albertina Rizzo will serve as writer and executive producer, with Alex Timbers directing and serving as an executive producer, and Carpenter also executive-producing.

