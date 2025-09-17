Posted in: Amazon Studios, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V: Check Out Our Season 2 Soundtrack Exclusive First Listen & More

We've got an exclusive first listen of two tracks from the Gen V Season 2 soundtrack from composers Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen.

Article Summary Exclusive first listen to two tracks from the Gen V Season 2 soundtrack by top composers Christopher Lennertz and Matt Bowen

Hear "Justice Never Forgets (feat. Kotomi)" and "Fireworks" before the official release on September 19

Discover how the music balances character depth, emotion, and high-stakes tension at Godolkin University

Get insight into the creative process and backgrounds of Gen V’s acclaimed composers Lennertz and Bowen

With Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas ready to blow open the doors on the sophomore season of Gen V, Bleeding Cool has something very, very cool to pass along that we're sure will make your earholes smile. With Emmy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz and Los Angeles-based composer Matt Bowen's Gen V: Season 2 (Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack) set to drop on Friday, September 19, courtesy of Madison Gate Records, we have exclusive previews of two key tracks waiting for you below: "Justice Never Forgets (feat. Kotomi)" and "Fireworks." Lennertz and Bowen had this to say regarding what you'll hear: "From the very start, 'Gen V' has been about pushing boundaries, visually, narratively, and musically. These two tracks give fans a sense of that balance: one expanding on the themes and voices we established, the other hitting fast and hard at the season's first major turning point." Here's your chance to listen to both tracks, along with a backstory on each:

"Justice Never Forgets (feat. Kotomi)" – A rare highlight from the season's earliest episodes, this suite of cues weaves together three distinct themes, showcasing the composers' abilities to balance character depth and emotion with raw tension. The upcoming soundtrack has a handful of tracks featuring their vocalist collaborator, Kotomi, but "Justice Never Forgets" is the only Kotomi-featured track from the first three episodes of the season.

"Fireworks" – In stark contrast, "Fireworks" is a standalone cue that trades sweeping thematic development for immediacy and impact. Pulled directly from the climactic final sequence of Episode 202, the track underscores one of the season's biggest reveals, serving as a sonic cliffhanger and hinting at just how dangerous and volatile life at Godolkin has become.

Christopher Lennertz is one of the most versatile and in-demand composers working today. From Emmy-winning work on The Boys, to blockbuster comedies (Bad Moms, Horrible Bosses, Ride Along), acclaimed video games (Medal of Honor, Mass Effect), and hit songs for UglyDolls and Marvel/Disney's Rogers: The Musical, Lennertz's eclectic style has become his signature. His collaborations span icons such as J.J. Abrams, Seth Rogen, John Favreau, and Alan Menken. He has won a Grammy, an Emmy, and collected 24 BMI Awards.

Matt Bowen combines a background as a classically trained violinist with years in rock and studio production. After engineering RIAA-certified platinum singles, he transitioned into composing, working alongside Lennertz before co-scoring The Boys Season 4 and both seasons of Gen V. His credits include Hulu's The Binge films, Netflix's Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever, the Emmy-winning documentary Blood Road, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Bowen's scores are known for their handmade textures and inventive instrumental use.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!