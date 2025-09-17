Posted in: Amazon Studios, Collectibles, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

The Boys Finds a Way to Make "Unboxing" Feel Kinda Naughty (VIDEO)

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shared an "unboxing" video introducing one of the show's biggest honors yet: Adam & Eve's The Ambrosius.

Since Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's first season of The Boys first hit our screens, the show has done a fantastic job of expanding its universe in some truly creative ways. Of course, spinoffs Gen V and The Boys: Diabolical are just a given. We're talking about how Kripke's team fleshed out the show's universe, expanding our understanding with meta advertising, news broadcasts, and even live events. The other thing that the show has done exceptionally well is blur the lines between their storylines and what's going down in the real world, leaving us wondering if Kripke doesn't have some "pre-cogs" in the writers' room. This week, we were treated to something that we definitely didn't see coming… something that actually hits on both of the points we just raised… something that just feels right.

In honor of one of the Deep's (Chace Crawford) "closest friends," Vought introduced the world to The Ambrosius, billed as "the finest adult toy ever created" and set to drop on October 8th, World Octopus Day:

Soon, your pleasure is about to go even DEEPer. Introducing The Ambrosius, the finest adult toy ever created. Modeled after one of Deep's closest friends for maximum suction. Get your tentacles on it this World Octopus Day, October 8! https://t.co/gFvjuUTXNR pic.twitter.com/UcPUetbw0y — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Just so there's no confusion? This isn't a joke – seriously. If you head on over to the Adam & Eve website, you can sign up for early access so you can get your hands (and various other body parts) on it when it drops on October 8th:

Well, it didn't take long for Kripke to jump onto social media for a special "unboxing" video, where we get a better look at The Ambrosius, and Kripke is able to express just how much of an honor it is for the show to finally have a very real official sex toy:

The Boys Season 3: Vought "Supes" Up Your Sex Life

If you've seen The Boys S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan," then you know this week wasn't the first time that the show flirted with sex toys. The products on Vought's adult sex toy site SupePorn.com played a role when Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) had to follow through on a contract for Little Nina (Katia Winter) so Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew could get their hands on Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). That resulted in lots of "death by dildos" and other sexual aids, but it turns out that Vought has a wide selection of options to "supe" up your sex life. Here's a look at the site's line-up (and serious props to whoever's running the show's meta-marketing campaign because its brilliance is unmatched):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!