Joe Exotic: Kate McKinnon "Tiger King" Series Gets NBCU Order

NBCUniversal is looking to Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon to work on their latest limited series Joe Exotic, currently the working title. Ordered straight to series by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming divisions, the actress will also act as executive producer. In an unprecedented move, NBCU plans to roll out the new series across three of its networks in NBC, streamer Peacock, and cable's USA Network, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Interest stemmed from Wondery's Over My Dead Body podcast and the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It chronicled the real-life characters depicted in the Joe Exotic limited series. If that's not confusing enough, there are two high-profile scripted series adaptations in the works, one stars Nicolas Cage in the title role. The NBCU series will be penned by Etan Frankel and based on the Wondery podcast. The limited series is based on the true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. The rivalry intensifies as Baskin's checkered past surfaces giving Schreibvogel an opportunity to strike at her hypocrisy. No one is confirmed for the role of Joe Exotic in the McKinnon series.

Frankel executive produces with McKinnon, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Since the series, Baskin took exception at her portrayal by SNL's Chloe Fineman in an interview on the Pet Show podcast saying, "I could just slap that woman! This whole, 'My kitty, meow, meow, kitty, meow, and then she would just say these really weird words all in a row. That all became popular, I guess, in popular culture and people wanted me to talk like that on the Cameos. And I'm like, 'I have no idea how to talk like that. That is not how I speak." McKinnon's been nominated eight times for Emmys winning twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and 2017. She is currently featured in the PBS animated series Nature Cat and the upcoming Netflix animated film The Magic School Bus Rides Again.